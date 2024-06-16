Watch Now
Lower temps and high winds expected this Fathers Day weekend

Valley areas will cool to the lower 90s this weekend, with strong winds in mountain and desert areas. High Wind Warning in effect.
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jun 15, 2024

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — A cooling trend will continue through Father's Day weekend, bringing temperatures closer to the seasonal averages throughout Kern County.

After experiencing highs in the triple digits earlier this week, the Valley will see temperatures drop to the lower 90s this weekend, with even cooler conditions in the mountains.

The coolest temperatures are expected on Monday as an upper-level trough moves in, bringing Valley highs down to the upper 80s.

While Valley areas will enjoy a pleasant breeze, mountain areas could experience wind gusts over 30 miles per hour, and gusts in the Desert may exceed 50 miles per hour. A High Wind Warning has been issued.

These strong winds could make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles and increase the risk of fires.

