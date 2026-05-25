Memorial Day brings sunshine, but wind advisory and cooler temps on the way

Memorial Day is shaping up to be a sunny day across the region, but gusty winds and cooler temperatures are on the way.

Monday highs will reach 89 degrees in the Valley, 86 degrees in the northern mountain areas near Kernville, 73 degrees in the southern mountain areas around Frazier Park, and 93 degrees in the desert areas near Ridgecrest.

Gusty winds are expected to pick up mainly in desert areas by Monday afternoon. Areas around China Lake and Jawbone Canyon could see winds reach 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory starting at 11 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Wednesday for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes, and Mojave Desert.

Cooler temperatures will accompany those winds. In the Valley, highs are expected to drop to the low 80s on Tuesday, then to the high 70s by Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to begin warming back up gradually by Thursday, reaching the low 90s by the weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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