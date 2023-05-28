Memorial Day weekend brings great weather across California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — For everyone hoping to honor Memorial Day weekend, you can expect great weather.

Temps in Bakersfield reached 85° on Saturday, but if you plan to spend your holiday weekend outside of the central valley, you can expect nice conditions across the state.

The coast fell on the cooler end of the state with temps in the 60s on Saturday, and the rest of the central valley dealt with warmer conditions in the 80s.

Per usual, Palm Springs saw the hottest temps of all with a high of 95° on Saturday.

If you'd rather spend a relaxing three day weekend at home, temps in Kern. can expect to stay mostly in the 70s and 80s throughout the weekend.

Winds in the central valley will stay breezy with higher gusts in Eastern Kern up to 30 miles per hour in some areas.

Air quality will be in the moderate category.

You could expect good conditions for the most part as you travel home on Monday.

Scattered showers are possible in the northeast portions of the state along with pockets of rain in other areas across the country, including in Texas and along the east coast.

In the meantime, enjoy your long weekend and stay safe.