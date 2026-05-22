Memorial Day weekend brings heat to Kern County, with fire risk concerns

Friday's high temperatures include 96 degrees in the valley, 89 degrees in the Kern River Valley near Kernville, 78 degrees in the southern mountain areas near Frazier Park, and 96 degrees in the desert areas around Ridgecrest.

Winds are staying relatively moderate, with gusts reaching up to 33 miles per hour in Taft and nearly 25 miles per hour in the desert areas.

Temperatures will stick in the 90s over the weekend locally, with a slight cooldown bringing conditions into the 80s starting Monday. Warmer temperatures are expected to return to the 90s by Thursday.

Windier conditions are expected next week.

For those traveling to the coast, expect temperatures in the mid-60s. Pismo Beach will see 67 degrees on Saturday and 68 degrees on Sunday.

The warm and dry conditions can increase the chance of fires starting and spreading. Anyone planning to camp this weekend should be aware of fire bans or restrictions in their area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

