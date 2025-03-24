Mid-80s on Monday, 90s on Tuesday in Bakersfield

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Monday!

Bakersfield is off to a sunny start, kicking off this week in the 80s.

84° is the highest temperature we’ve seen in Bakersfield this year, so we are on track to beat this number– if not on Monday, it's likely on Tuesday.

Temperatures are going to continue to pick up until later in the week, where a low pressure system will drop temperatures and possibly bring some precipitation.

A low pressure system moving into the Pacific Northwest may bring some precipitation into Kern County. Temperatures are expected to drop midweek, with precipitation chances over the weekend.

MONDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 85°

Low- 58°

Delano:

High- 83°

Low- 53°

Arvin:

High- 84°

Low- 57°

Kernville:

High- 80°

Low- 52°

Lake Isabella:

High- 84°

Low- 55°

Wofford Heights:

High- 81°

Low- 54°

Mojave:

High- 82°

Low- 56°

California City:

High- 85°

Low- 54°

Ridgecrest:

High- 86°

Low- 55°

Tehachapi:

High- 60°

Low- 53°

Frazier Park:

High- 73°

Low- 50°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 72°

Low- 53°

