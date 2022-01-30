Mid level clouds brought temperatures down today

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Mid level clouds led to cooler temperatures today but we should expect the temperature to inch up to 64 here in Bakersfield.

The National Weather Service predicts that the deeper moisture from this system should not cause precipitation in the valley.

Although cooler, our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in Bakersfield which means no burning for all.

Our mountain towns of Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Frazier Park can expect breezy to windy conditions throughout the weekend.

Bakersfield is expected to stay in the 60s for the most part of the week but drop down to the 50s on Wednesday.

The NBM is predicting a 20-25% chance of sub freezing temperatures across the San Joaquin Valley on Thursday and Friday Morning.

Our mountain communities can expect temperatures in the 50s and 60s with breezy conditions peaking out again on Thursday.