Mid-Seventies across Kern County for the week before Valentine's Day

Fans of the summer are going to ‘love’ the weather the week before Valentine’s Day! Bakersfield has had a ten degree change in temperature from just a day ago.

It’s setting the trend for the next seven days, beginning in the mid-seventies and gradually increasing to the high seventies at the end of the week across the valley of Kern County. Our mountain communities like Frazier Park and Tehachapi will be ten degrees cooler, in the mid-sixties to high sixties throughout the week.

Our desert communities will also be slightly cooler. All around, sunny skies. Winds will stay pretty moderate as well, from zero to five miles an hour in the valley, and 10 to 15 in our mountain communities.