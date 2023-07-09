Mild conditions across the state this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield enjoyed a below average day on Saturday with a high reaching 92°.

Across the state, Californians saw mostly nice conditions.

Highs along the coast reached the upper 60s and 70s with the central valley heating up to the 90s.

If you're planning to visit Pismo Beach on Sunday, you can expect temps to reach 69° and foggy.

Back here in Kern on Sunday, highs will reach 93° in Bakersfield.

In our mountains, highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and 80s with temps in the desert jumping up to the triple digits in China Lake and Ridgecrest.

We'll see calm winds in the valley with higher winds in the desert and moderate air quality across the county.

Triple digits are back in the forecast with heatwave #2 expected to begin on Wednesday in the valley.

As always stay hydrated and have a safe weekend.