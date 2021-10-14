Mild Fall weather continues with sunny 70s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — After yesterday's high of 72 in Bakersfield, enjoy a warm up to 77 this afternoon, but that's still several degrees below our seasonal average of 81 for this time of year. The Kern River Valley enjoys the upper 70s too with a range of low to mid 70s out in the Kern Desert paired with a dry easterly breeze. The south mountains enjoy a bit of a breeze with low 70s this afternoon in Tehachapi and the upper 60s in Frazier Park.

The slight warming trend today is thanks to high pressure that is in now control off the California coastline, bringing a climb in temperatures day by day as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. So we're back in the seasonal low 80s tomorrow with warmer mid-80s on Saturday. The dry weather continues through the weekend with a slight dip to the low 80s on Sunday with some increasing cloud cover as we watch our next storm system start to move in.

That trough of low pressure will sweep over Northern California Sunday night, bringing gusty winds to Kern County with a remarkable cooling trend for your Monday. Unfortunately we won't see rain this far south, but we will drop at least 10 degrees with clean ocean air helping to keep our air quality nice as it feels very Fall-like early next week.

High pressure then returns with sunshine and warming heading into next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Find me on social media to share your weather photos and storm reports!

www.Facebook.com/ElainaRusk.23ABC

www.Instagram.com/ElainaRusk

www.Twitter.com/Elaina23ABC