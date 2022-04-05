Mild temperatures will continue today as a heat wave makes its way to the Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mild temperatures will continue throughout Kern County Tuesday before the heat arrives. Kern will continue to see mid 60s and 70s in most communities before hitting 80s and 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

Early morning risers will still enjoy cooler mornings today and tomorrow, but starting Thursday, we will see temperatures reach the 70s by mid morning. 80s and 90s will last throughout the day and even into our evening hours. As this heatwave makes its way through out valley, residents can look forward to a cool off coming this weekend.

Daytime highs on Saturday will be around 10-12 degrees cooler in the San Joaquin Valley than Friday, but still well above normal. Daytime highs will lower to near seasonal by Sunday.

With this heat, we want to remind residents to stay hydrated, bring pets and plants inside or in the shade, and as you're making your way out and about make sure not to leave children or animals inside of your vehicles.

Strong winds will continue today and tomorrow for our mountain and desert areas. A Wind Advisory is in effect over our mountain and desert passes.