Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Minor storm chances Wednesday, cooling off this weekend

23ABC Morning Weather Update Sept. 3, 2025
Posted

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We had a busy day Tuesday as a dust storm blow through Kern.

The dust storm was caused by a cluster of storms to our east, around 100 miles away. The downslope wind from the mountains into the valley, similar to a Santa Ana wind event, heated Bakersfield up to 108 degrees Tuesday.

The good news? We do not anticipate another dust storm for Wednesday, nor will temperatures be as hot.

Monsoonal moisture is still likely to flow into California, but most of the rain and storm activity stays outside of Kern. Our mountain and desert neighborhoods have a 20% chance for storms Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service still has an active flood watch through Wednesday evening for eastern Kern County. If any thunderstorms develop Wednesday, they could bring brief periods with heavy rainfall.

Our extended forecast has good news, too. A cooldown is set to take us into the weekend. Bakersfield is on track for low-90s this weekend with overnight lows dropping into the 60s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

09/03/2025

Sunny

101° / 74°

0%

Thursday

09/04/2025

Sunny

102° / 72°

0%

Friday

09/05/2025

Sunny

99° / 69°

0%

Saturday

09/06/2025

Sunny

96° / 68°

1%

Sunday

09/07/2025

Sunny

94° / 68°

1%

Monday

09/08/2025

Sunny

92° / 66°

1%

Tuesday

09/09/2025

Sunny

89° / 65°

1%

Wednesday

09/10/2025

Sunny

88° / 65°

1%