Moderate temperatures but unhealthy air quality in Kern

After a week-long excessive heat warning in Kern has finally passed, there is a slight cooling trend as we head towards Wednesday.

Bakersfield reached 103° on Monday.

Monday’s lows range between the 60s and 70s, closer to the 80s in the desert areas. It is recommended to keep the AC running overnight to help keep cool.

Tuesday’s highs reach up to 108° in the desert, and as low as 88° in the mountains. The valley area has a high of 103° while the Kern River Valley is 98°.

Gusty winds will pick up both Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon, mostly impacting the desert regions and some of the mountains. Winds at those times are between 20-35 mph.

While tempting to go outside during this slightly cooler weather, Tuesday’s air quality is considered unhealthy for everyone– not just sensitive groups. It is recommended to limit prolonged outdoor activity.

