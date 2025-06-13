More comfortable temperatures, but elevated fire danger

After starting the work week in the triple digits, temperatures have cooled off quite a bit by Thursday.

Bakersfield hit 93°, and will likely stay right around 93° for Friday.

Alongside the cooler conditions, gusty winds up to 30 to 40 miles per hour have picked up in mountain and desert areas.

These winds, combined with dry air, lead to elevated fire danger.

Due to the fire Southern California Edison is considering public safety power shutoffs for nearly 10,000 customers in Kern, primarily in mountain areas.

As of 6PM Thursday only 2 customers are without power, down from over 3,000 Wednesday night.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

