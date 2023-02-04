Watch Now
More nice weather in the forecast but not for long

Storm system to bring rainfall to Kern
Posted at 5:39 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 20:39:43-05

Bakersfield enjoyed another day of nice weather on Friday.

To kick off the weekend, Bakersfield saw a high of 65° — great conditions to get outdoors.

Comfortable weather will last on Saturday as well, reaching 68° with breezy gusts.

If your weekend plans are taking you out of the area, you could be dealing with some rain in Northern California, but Southern California looks to be a better option for outdoor activities.

Looking for warm weather on Saturday?

You can head to Palm Springs with a high of 75° on Saturday or spend the day in 71° weather in Los Angeles.

But, don't expect the great conditions to last through the weekend.

A storm system building off the coast of California will bring rain to the state.

NorCal has already seen rainfall on Friday and awaits more showers through Sunday.

If you plan to stay home in Bako this weekend, you can expect to see rain as well on Sunday.

Through Sunday night, areas north of Bakersfield could accumulate between a tenth of an inch of rain to a quarter of an inch.

Bakersfield and south will get less rain, falling short of a tenth of an inch of rain, so pack your umbrellas and enjoy a safe weekend!

