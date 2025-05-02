More showers and storms possible

Thursday was an active weather day in Kern County.

Many thunderstorms popped up in our mountain and desert areas, bringing heavy rain and lots of lightning.

Those storms are weakening as the sun is going down, and are expected to clear out shortly after sunset.

Chances for showers and storms stay in the forecast through the weekend.

Friday's storm chances are much lower than Thursday's though.

A few thunderstorms may still pop up in our mountain areas Friday afternoon, but they won't be nearly as widespread.

An area of low pressure is set to move into Kern on Saturday, kicking off yet another round of showers and storms, which will last on and off into Sunday.

While scattered rain is expected, the coverage will not be as widespread as last weekend's storm system.

The weekend system will drop our temperatures significantly, though.

Bakersfield falls into the 70s Saturday and all the way down into the 60s Sunday!

