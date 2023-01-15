More storms to hit the valley

Saturday brought the first weekend storm to the valley, dropping nearly 0.33" of rain.

Rain showers lasted through the afternoon, bringing flooding to our area, and with more rain on the way an areal flood watch will remain in effect this evening until Sunday morning.

Because of the expected flooding, mudslides are also a possibility, so be sure to stay vigilant as you head outdoors.

Flurries are also possible at the pass level Saturday night, but not enough to raise any major concerns.

Sunday morning will be mostly dry in Kern, but the second storm will begin to drop rain in West Kern around 4 p.m. and snow could be in the forecast with this system.

Through Sunday night, we could see up to an additional 0.50" of rain to our current totals.

Temperatures are near normal in Bakersfield, reaching 58° on Saturday and they are expected to stay in the 50s for the rest of the week.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be in the 40s this week, and we only need to hang on a few more days before the sun peaks out all across Kern by the end of the week.

In the meantime, be careful outdoors and stay safe.