More Warm Weather coming our way

Thursday was very warm with a high of 85º.

As we continue our week, the County is going to start feeling some summer weather as a second warming trend is expected as we head into next week.

Temperatures will remain on the hotter side, with some days being 15º above average.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week with a forecast of 88º.

Our desert communities will see temperatures in the 90's.

Though winds will be fairly calm here in the valley, some desert communities can expect to see winds over 30 mph on Saturday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

