Morning fog, afternoon sun continues

We've a got a very familiar trend in the forecast.

Fog is expected to form overnight in the Valley once again.

Anywhere in the Valley could see fog overnight, but as usual the highest chances for dense fog will be outside of Bakersfield.

Fog should lift and give way to sunny skies by the afternoon.

We expect this pattern to be in place for the remainder of the week, as high pressure is in control of our weather.

That high pressure is also contributing to very hazy conditions, and air quality is expected to be unhealthy on Wednesday.

When air quality is unhealthy it's best to avoid prolonged strenuous activities outdoors.

It looks like our weather pattern will shift away from high pressure next week, but until then, it'll be more of the same!

