Morning fog will be dissipating as Veterans Day Parade begins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We're starting our day with limited visibility in the valley, as some areas like Delano are seeing fog and others like Bakersfield are sitting under a low stratus deck. The valley has a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. due to low visibility less than a quarter mile, especially north of Bakersfield and on the west side of the valley along the I-5 corridor.

Thankfully Bakersfield typically sees mixing by 10 a.m., which is the start of the Veterans Day Parade downtown. So I think it will be cool to start in those upper 50s but then more sunshine will bring temperatures up to the mild 60s as you're sitting on the curb honoring our Vets. Valley air quality is moderate and there is still no wood burning permitted unless you have a registered device.

With more sunshine this afternoon we are seasonal with the upper 60s in the valley and the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park, with warmer upper 70s in the Kern River Valley and Kern Desert today.

We'll then start climbing to the 70s here in the valley and in the south mountains tomorrow into the weekend as high pressure builds onshore. That high dominates our weather pattern with a chance of patchy fog the next couple mornings, but drier and calmer and warmer highs each afternoon. That stability means air quality will get worse through Monday. That also means the Kern River Valley and Kern Desert will be climbing to the 80s this weekend!

But beyond that, we're looking at a chance for cooler air to come rushing onshore Tuesday with increasing clouds and winds, but unfortunately we don't look to get any rain this far south in Kern County.

Find me on social media to share your weather photos and storm reports!

www.Facebook.com/ElainaRusk.23ABC

www.Instagram.com/ElainaRusk

www.Twitter.com/Elaina23ABC