Mostly sunny skies with possibility for light fog in the mornings

BAKERSFIELD (CALIF.) — Dry weather will continue for the next several days across the area with above normal high temperatures and cool nights. Late night and morning fog will be possible in the San Joaquin Valley each day.

Satellite images show a dry airmass across central California. A light north offshore keeping dew points in the 30s district. Thus fog has not been problematic and most locations reporting mist or light fog at the moment. A ridge of high pressure along the coast and a dry airmass should continue to provide chilly nights and a mix of fog and frost in the San Joaquin Valley, with above normal high temperatures.

Some gusty winds will be possible Tuesday afternoon and night through the Kern County mountains and desert areas. A ridge along the West Coast should continue to provide cool nights and above normal temperatures through the weekend.

A southwest flow aloft could bring lots mid to upper level clouds across the area Friday into Saturday. Extended progs show a cold trough and precipitation moving into the west coast early next week. However, confidence is not high as ensemble clusters show lots of variance in timing and strength of upper low moving through the Pacific Northwest early next week.