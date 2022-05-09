Mother's Day Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We have winds to watch tonight across Kern County. Both our mountain and desert communities have wind advisories in effect until 9AM tomorrow. Our desert communities could see gusts up to 75mph overnight into the early morning. Now as Monday progresses the winds should calm slowly but surely in Mojave.

This week in Bakersfield we go on a weather roller coaster starting with temperatures in the 60s and then jumping into the 70s Thursday, 80s Friday and 90s by the weekend. We will start the week with below average temperatures and end with above average by Sunday.

Our mountain communities will also be joining us on the weather roller coaster with temperatures as low as the 40s and into the 80s and 90s by Saturday.

Lake Isabella and Tehachapi have a 10% chance of rain on Wednesday but the rest of Kern can expect dry conditions for the week.