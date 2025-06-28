Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Much hotter than last weekend

Temperatures on Saturday will be over 20° warmer than they were a week ago
23ABC Evening weather update June 27, 2025
Posted

Looking at the weekend forecast may have you fondly remembering a week ago.

Last weekend Bakersfield hit 80° on Saturday and 84°.

This weekend we've got 102° as the forecast high for both days.

At the very least winds won't be as strong.

If you're looking for some cooler weather, you won't find much of it in Kern.

Areas around 5,000 feet will be in the lower 80s, but even places like Tehachapi will be near 90°.

Fortunately, it'll still be a lot cooler by the coast if you're willing to make the drive!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk