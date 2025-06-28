Much hotter than last weekend

Looking at the weekend forecast may have you fondly remembering a week ago.

Last weekend Bakersfield hit 80° on Saturday and 84°.

This weekend we've got 102° as the forecast high for both days.

At the very least winds won't be as strong.

If you're looking for some cooler weather, you won't find much of it in Kern.

Areas around 5,000 feet will be in the lower 80s, but even places like Tehachapi will be near 90°.

Fortunately, it'll still be a lot cooler by the coast if you're willing to make the drive!



