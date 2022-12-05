Much needed rain in Kern County

For the most part, the rain has dried up in Kern County.

A majority of the rain dropped in Northwest Kern and in our mountain communities.

On Sunday morning, the second wave of rain came through our area, dropping over .10" in Keene and Kernville.

The rest of Sunday, we can expect cool and cloudy conditions.

Widespread fog is expected to set in Sunday evening and last until Monday morning.

Through early next week, scattered showers continue to be a possibility.

The rain brought with it near normal conditions on Sunday, but those temps could fall into next week.

Sunday in Bakersfield, the high reached 63°, but by Monday, we can anticipate a drop to 58°.

Our mountain communities can expect chilly weather in the 40s and 50s with possible rain chances popping back into the forecast Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows will be near freezing or colder, so stay warm and stay safe if you have to head out early in the morning or late at night.

