Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Much warmer Tuesday, temperatures still climbing

Valley highs will be in the 80s for the rest of the week.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 20:47:04-04

Our rise in temperatures continues!

Bakersfield was a beautiful 76° on Tuesday, which highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 80s for the rest of Kern.

Wednesday looks a bit warmer once again.

Highs will break the 80° mark in Bakersfield, with a few more clouds in the sky.

Desert areas will be a little breezy and quite a bit warmer, with upper 80s expected.

Valley highs look to jump into the mid 80s by Thursday, then stay there through the weekend.

If you've been waiting on a stretch of warmer weather, here it is!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018