Much warmer Tuesday, temperatures still climbing

Our rise in temperatures continues!
Bakersfield was a beautiful 76° on Tuesday, which highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 80s for the rest of Kern.
Wednesday looks a bit warmer once again.
Highs will break the 80° mark in Bakersfield, with a few more clouds in the sky.
Desert areas will be a little breezy and quite a bit warmer, with upper 80s expected.
Valley highs look to jump into the mid 80s by Thursday, then stay there through the weekend.
If you've been waiting on a stretch of warmer weather, here it is!
