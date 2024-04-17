Much warmer Tuesday, temperatures still climbing

Our rise in temperatures continues!

Bakersfield was a beautiful 76° on Tuesday, which highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 80s for the rest of Kern.

Wednesday looks a bit warmer once again.

Highs will break the 80° mark in Bakersfield, with a few more clouds in the sky.

Desert areas will be a little breezy and quite a bit warmer, with upper 80s expected.

Valley highs look to jump into the mid 80s by Thursday, then stay there through the weekend.

If you've been waiting on a stretch of warmer weather, here it is!

