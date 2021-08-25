Watch
Near average for now, but summer heat is coming back

Temperatures in the triple digits are expected
Posted at 3:57 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 18:57:31-04

With an upper level trough remaining just off the coast, our weather has held steady the past few days.

Temperatures have been near to slightly below normal, and will remain there Thursday as the trough makes it on shore.

However, by Friday that trough will no longer be providing us with a cooling onshore flow, and our temperatures will begin to rise.

Highs in Bakersfield remain near average Thursday, climb to nearly 100 by Friday, and will break into and then stay in the triple digits through the weekend.

South Mountain communities will see highs in the lower 90s this weekend, with the Kern River Valley hovering around 100.

Some of our desert communities will see highs over 105.

In addition to warmer temperatures, even hazier skies and worse air quality is expected in the coming days, as we lose our supply of fresh ocean air.

The Valley Air District is actually predicting Unhealthy air quality on Thursday due to ozone pollution.

