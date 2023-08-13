Near normal highs with rain in the forecast for eastern Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield enjoyed a near normal day on Saturday with highs reaching 96°.

Across Kern, most areas reached the 90s with Tehachapi falling to 84° and China Lake feeling warmer at 101°.

Saturday night temps will cool into the 70s with mostly clear skies, creating great conditions to see the Perseid Meteor Shower.

Around 1 a.m. will be the peak time to see the shower with dozens of meteors per hour.

If you can, get away from city lights for the best viewing experience.

Through Sunday, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and winds will stay calm across Kern.

Not only did eastern Kern feel the heat on Saturday, they also saw a marginal risk of thunderstorms with continuing chances for heavy rain in our mountains and deserts through Sunday night.

These rain chances come from the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene, dropping rain in the Sierra Nevada with some moisture moving down to Kern.

A warming trend will continue through the week, bringing temps back into triple digits by Monday, lasting through Friday.