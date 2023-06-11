New storm system brings additional rain chances to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Weekend gloom seemed to be the story of this Saturday with overcast skies and rain chances throughout the county.

Areas southwest in Kern near Pine Mountain Club saw severe storms with heavy rain and lightning through the afternoon and early evening.

Light scattered showers persisted through the afternoon in our mountain communities as well, and storm chances aren't going anywhere this weekend.

On Sunday, eastern Kern will see a threat of thunderstorms throughout the day.

As you plan for Sunday, here's what you need to know.

Our mountains and desert communities will see light rainfall around 7 a.m.

As we reach the afternoon, widespread thunderstorms are possible continuing into the evening.

By Sunday night, southern Kern will see the most rain with Pine Mountain Club expected to accumulate about 0.5" of rain and Frazier Park seeing nearly 0.75" of rain.

Totals across the rest of the county will add up to about 0.10" of rain or less.

Under the influence of low pressure, we will continue to see below average temps.

Bakersfield reached 85° on Sunday with highs expected to stay in the 80s on Sunday.

Sunday brings temps in the 60s and 70s for our mountains and highs in the 70s and 80s in the desert.

Our deserts will see windy conditions as well with gusts staying breezy in western Kern.

Air quality will improve from the moderate category on Saturday to the good category on Sunday.

Heading into next week, we can anticipate major changes with a warmup around the corner.