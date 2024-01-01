New Year's Eve brings cooler weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — New Year's Eve means a fresh start for many, but for weather... not so much.

We're ending 2023 cold and wet, and we'll see 2024 begin even colder and wetter.

Bakersfield reached 58° on Sunday, but if you plan to spend your start to the new year in SoCal, here's what we saw.

Los Angeles hit 62° and San Diego climbed to 64°.

If you prefer NorCal, temps were much closer to the central valley.

San Francisco reached 58°, and Sacramento dropped to 56°.

While temps across California ranged in the 50s and 60s, low pressure meant temps dropped and rainfall impacted areas across the state.

Things stayed calm in Bakersfield in terms of rain, but our mountains saw light precipitation.

We really aren't expecting much more of that leading up to midnight, but a few scattered pockets of rain may hit some of our central mountain and desert communities.

Pine Mountain Club and Frazier Park could even see a few flurries, but most areas will see minimal impacts to end 2023.

As the festivities ramp up closer to midnight, evening conditions will cool to 48° by the new year, and while you're driving home from New Year's Eve parties, you could encounter some fog.

If you end up dealing with reduced visibility on the roads, take it slow.

We want everyone to make it home safely.

Another storm system is expected to make landfall on Wednesday bringing more chances of rain and even snow could be possible at the pass level.

We'll keep you updated this week, and cheers to 2024!



