Next storm brings passing clouds ahead of our next chance of rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Low clouds trapped from yesterday will slowly mix out as high clouds move in ahead of our next approaching storm. As a result we'll enjoy a nice breeze, good air quality, and a high of 65 in Bakersfield today.

We're watching a Pacific storm system slowly moving toward the west coast, with its cold front sweeping over California later tonight into tomorrow. That will bring a chance of rain tonight, but this far south, Kern County will only have about a 30% chance to see the scattered showers by tomorrow morning. It's good news for the Sierra however, as locations above 7,000' north of the county line are looking to get accumulating snow.

So expect it to be cool today with passing clouds and good air quality, but our Bakersfield afternoon high of 65 is warmer than yesterday's 58 because we've cleared that stubborn cloud deck and we'll be enjoying more sunshine. As a result, there are no restrictions but wood burning is discouraged.

Tomorrow's cool down will drop us back to the low 60s, still below our seasonal average of 70 degrees, but we'll get to enjoy the good air quality for another afternoon though we won't see much accumulating rain in our gauges.

A strong ridge of high pressure will then build on Wednesday, with stable and sunny weather through the end of the week. That will bring a chance for fog formation here in the valley, especially near large areas of soil that receives some light accumulation of rain out of this storm, like Delano, Wasco, McFarland and others. In areas where fog forms in the morning, they will be much slower to warm, so expect highs to remain in the mid-60s here in the valley through Thursday while the Kern River Valley and Kern Desert will quickly warm back to the sunny 70s by Thursday.

We'll keep warming in to the weekend ahead with progressively worse air quality, but dry and sunny 70s look nice in that extended forecast.

