Nice but cool weekend in the valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Chilly conditions joined us in Bakersfield on Saturday where we reached a high of 57°.

For this time of year we're dealing with temps nearly 15° below average, and Sunday is no different.

If you've been training for the Bakersfield Marathon, Sunday is the day— and a cool day at that!

When the starting pistol goes off, temps will be just above freezing at 36°.

Through the rest of the race, temps will only increase a few degrees.

By 9 a.m., you can expect the conditions to reach 41°, but I'm sure if you're racing, you'll be warmed up by then.

The high on Sunday in Bakersfield will reach 58° with good air quality.

If you're not much of an athlete, and would prefer a relaxing day at the beach, the central coast is expecting highs in the 60s, and if you're looking for warmer weather, you can visit Palm Springs where the high will be 71°.

Through next week, we're expecting major changes.

On Tuesday, another storm system will move through, bringing up to 0.5" of rain to the valley.

That storm continues to develop, and we will keep you updated on rain and snow chances as we know more.