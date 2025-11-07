Nice day Friday, warming through the weekend

Happy Friday, Kern County! If you're heading out and about today or this weekend, temperatures will be nice here in Bakersfield and across Kern.

Friday is the coolest day of the weekend, with highs in the 60s and 70s for most of the county. Then, through the weekend, high pressure builds back in along the west coast, meaning warm temperatures return. Bakersfield will be in the mid-70s on Saturday, then low-80s on Sunday. The Kern River Valley and Desert towns will be in the 80s this weekend, and mountain communities warm back to the low-70s.

If you're planning to head outside of the county this weekend, expect warmer temps to our south and west. LA will be around 90 degrees on Sunday, and San Luis Obispo will be in the mid-80s on Sunday.

The extended forecast shows a storm system developing at the end of next week, and it could send some rain drops our way by Thursday. Through the weekend, we're keeping an eye on that system's track to know the exact impacts.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

