Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Nice for Thursday, much cooler next week

Expect 70s for Thursday, and 60s by Monday
Posted

We've got some beautiful weather in the forecast!

Bakersfield will be nice and comfortable on Thursday, with a high of 77°.

If that's still too warm for you, just wait a few more days!

Our weather pattern will shift dramatically early next week as a strong upper level trough moves in!

Valley highs will drop into the 60s, and some of our mountain towns will barely hit 50°!

The cooler air will come with gusty winds, and maybe a bit of rain and very light snow as well, so it's a system we'll be watching closely!

Get your fall clothes ready!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk