Nice for Thursday, much cooler next week

We've got some beautiful weather in the forecast!

Bakersfield will be nice and comfortable on Thursday, with a high of 77°.

If that's still too warm for you, just wait a few more days!

Our weather pattern will shift dramatically early next week as a strong upper level trough moves in!

Valley highs will drop into the 60s, and some of our mountain towns will barely hit 50°!

The cooler air will come with gusty winds, and maybe a bit of rain and very light snow as well, so it's a system we'll be watching closely!

Get your fall clothes ready!

