Nice July weekend expected

We're getting into the hottest part of the year, but surprisingly our weather is looking pretty comfortable.

The average high in Bakersfield is 98° this time of year, the hottest our average high gets is 99° in late July.

Any time we can run below average in July year we're doing well, and that will be the case this weekend.

Highs in Bakersfield will only be in the lower 90s!

Mountain areas will be right around 80°, and there will still be some spots in the triple digits over in the desert.

Here in the Valley that's MUCH cooler than last weekend, when Bakersfield's highs were 106° on Saturday and 107° on Sunday!

Unfortunately temperatures look to be trending up as we head toward next weekend, too, so enjoy this cooler weather while it's here!