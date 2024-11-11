Nice start to Veteran's Day, but rain chances increase into the evening

Happy Veteran's Day, Kern County. On this holiday, we're expecting calm conditions for most of the day, but changes in the early evening. Mild weather holds on for mid-morning Veteran's Day parade celebrations.

We are tracking a significant cold front that's passing through California on Monday. Winds will pick up throughout the day, and a wind advisory has been issued for the Mojave Desert Slopes. The advisory is in effect from 9:00 p.m. Monday through 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

This system is also bringing rain to areas north of us early in the day, and here in Kern, we see our rain chances increase after 4:00 p.m. A check of the futurecast shows the most activity in our mountain communities, including Tehachapi and Frazier Park, with scattered rain possible tonight and into the early hours Tuesday. Overnight temperatures are near freezing in the mountains, so there is a slight chance for snowflakes to fall in the high elevation areas. No accumulation is expected, though.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 72 degrees by late afternoon.

Taft: 72

Arvin: 72

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 70 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 68

Wofford Heights: 69

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 73 by the afternoon.

California City: 74

Ridgecrest: 77

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 62 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 62

Pine Mountain Club: 59

