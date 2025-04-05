Nice, warm weekend ahead

Temperatures have been climbing for the past few days, and that continues this weekend!

Bakersfield was a chilly 59° on Wednesday, but was all the way up to 72° on Friday.

High temperatures will rise to 76° on Saturday and up to 82° on Sunday.

Mountain areas will see a comfortable weekend with highs in the 60s, and 70s are expected in the Kern River Valley.

Desert areas will have mid mid 70s Saturday, and be right around 80° on Sunday.

Even warmer weather is expected later next week.

By Thursday highs in the mid to upper 80s are possible in the Valley, KRV, and desert.

Even mountain towns will climb into the 70s!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

