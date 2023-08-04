Nice weather is here but not for much longer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We've been spoiled with great weather this week!

It feels that we're on the other side of the extreme summer heat.

Typically, August 1st ends the hottest stretch of weather, and it certainly feels like it.

Bakersfield enjoyed a comfortable high of 91° on Thursday.

Most of Kern county saw nice weather on Thursday with the San Joaquin Valley and the Kern River Valley seeing highs in 80s and 90s.

South mountains saw even better weather, reaching the 70s on Thursday.

Wind gusts should stay calm in the valley with the highest winds reaching above 40 miles per hour in Mojave and Jawbone Canyon.

Air quality will stay in the moderate category.

Unfortunately, this break from the heat will not last.

While we're cool now, temps will continue to rise, meaning you shouldn't ignore your heat safety tips just yet.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids and check in on heat sensitive people.

Temps will climb through the weekend with forecast highs back in the triple digits by Sunday.