Nice weekend, 80s next week

We're warming all across Kern!

Highs will start to slowly climb this weekend.

Valley highs will be in the 70s, and mountain areas will climb from the 50s Saturday to 60s Sunday.

Temperatures near 80° are possible in the desert on Sunday!

Temperatures will continue to rise early next week, peaking on Tuesday.

Valley areas will see highs in the mid 80s, likely the warmest weather of the year so far.

Mid 80s are also expected in the Kern River Valley, and places like Tehachapi and Frazier Park will see highs in the 70s.

Desert areas will be the warmest spots, with parts of the desert near 90° on Tuesday!

