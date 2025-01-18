Nice weekend, fire danger returns next week

Here in Kern, there's not much to worry about for the next several days.

Our weather will be sunny, fairly calm, and feature near average temperatures.

Just about the only thing we'll have to keep an eye on cold overnight lows.

There's plenty to talk about outside of Kern County, though.

Another round of Santa Ana winds is expected in southern California Monday into Tuesday.

This will once again lead to high fire danger, and a Fire Weather Watch has been issued.

Most of the rest of the United States will be dealing with an intense cold snap.

Freezing temperatures and snow are expected as far south as Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Temperatures well below zero are expected in the northern US starting this weekend and lasting into early next week.

