No fall weather to be found

October is generally the time of year where we start to get some nice, comfortable fall weather.

Over the course of the month our average high in Bakersfield falls from a warm 87° to a nice, comfortable 74°.

October 2024 is going to start off much warmer than normal, though.

Our high temperature will be right around 100° Tuesday through Thursday!

That's unusual for October.

In an average October we see zero triple digit days, and we haven't had triple digits in the month of October since 2015!

Given the unusually warm weather, the National weather service has issued a Heat Advisory for the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday through Thursday.

Be sure to stay cool and hydrated in the heat!

Looking further ahead, the triple digits will break by the end of the week, but we have no real cooldown in sight.

Expect summer weather for the foreseeable future!

