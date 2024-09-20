Official start of fall this weekend with a warmup on its heels

Happy Friday, Kern County. As the latest low pressure system moves through Kern County, scattered showers are possible throughout the morning and early afternoon. The good news is this bought of precipitation is short-lived, and the weekend brings sunny skies back to Kern. Here are the forecasted high temperatures for your Friday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 83 degrees by late afternoon.

Buttonwillow: 84

Delano: 83

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 80 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 79

Wofford Heights: 80

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 82 by the afternoon.

California City: 83

Ridgecrest: 87

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 69 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 69

Pine Mountain Club: 67

