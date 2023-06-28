Watch Now
One last "nice" day before the heat hits

Wednesday will still be below average for this time of year
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 27, 2023
Hot weather is closing in.

Wednesday will be the last day before a big warm up hits.

Highs Wednesday will still be below average, with upper 80s to lower 90s in the Valley.

A ridge of high pressure building in on Thursday will send our highs into the mid 90s.

The ridge will be right on top of us by Friday, resulting in even hotter temperatures.

Valley and desert highs will be in the triple digits, and the Kern River Valley will be near 100° as well.

South mountain areas will be well into the 90s.

Because of this big increase in temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for most of Kern County starting Friday and going into next week.

Since we've had very little heat this year we haven't be able to acclimate to the triple digit heat.

This means people will be more at risk of heat illness if precautions aren't taken to stay cool.

Be sure to limit time outdoors, wear light clothing, and stay hyrdrated as the first heatwave of the season arrives!

