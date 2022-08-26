Our twelfth day of triple digit highs here in Kern County

Happy Thursday Kern County.

Another hot day for us as high pressure continues to push a warm air mass into Southern California.

We hit a high today in Bakersfield of 103 degrees.

Our temperatures are down about three degrees from yesterday.

We will continue to see cooler conditions as we move into the weekend, all thanks to a weak trough of low pressure.

This will bring our temperatures down below our seasonal average, which is 96 degrees for this time of year.

Expect mainly clear skies, light winds and our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.