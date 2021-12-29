Our winter storm has arrived

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — You're going to need your umbrella, a winter coat and your rain boots this morning!

Expect a mix of rain, snow, winds and patchy fog for your morning commute across Kern.

The rain is expected to start between 5am-8am and last throughout the day. As for the snow levels The National Weather service believes the maritime nature of this storm could cause snow levels to raise from the predicted 2500-3500 feet to 4500-5500 feet by this afternoon.

However the rain is expected to begin as snow on the Grapevine and Tehachapi Pass so the Winter Weather Advisory will remain in place.

The National Weather Service predicts that this storm will be the last in a series of weather disturbances. The storm is expected to clear out Thursday morning and dry weather is set to return just in time for The New Year.

Now enjoy this dry weather while you can because we have the possibility for another system as early as Tuesday.

Our air quality is good in Kern County but burning is still discouraged.

We're expecting a high of 53 today in Bakersfield with temperatures in the low 40s in Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Tomorrow we drop to 49 here in Bakersfield, weather conditions are expected to remain cool and seasonal throughout the week.

