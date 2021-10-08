Pacific storm brings the coolest weather we've seen in months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A Pacific storm system sweeping over Northern California today will bring some showers this morning with cool breezes all day, helping to clear the skies and provide the coolest afternoon highs we've seen since the Spring!

Unfortunately we are only seeing light scattered showers across much of Kern County so far, with that precipitation quickly tapering off by mid-day. So enjoy a high of 68 in Bakersfield, 63 in Lake Isabella, just 55 in Tehachapi and 56 in Frazier Park! Temperatures haven't been this mild since late April, more than five months ago.

There will be some lingering showers along the Sierra Crest tomorrow, but Kern County is expecting mild, sunny weather with a continued breeze as we sit between systems. So enjoy sunny upper 60s again tomorrow with sunny mid-70s in the valley forecast on Sunday and nice air quality all weekend.

By early next week, a deeper and colder trough will dig down on the eastern side of the Sierra. Historically that track leaves Kern County high and dry, so I have taken away almost all our rain chances, but we'll see blustery winds through our mountains and another rush of cold air coming in.

Dry weather then takes over the forecast with slow warming day by day next week until we're back in those seasonal low 80s heading into next weekend.

