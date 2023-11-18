Pacific storm still bringing us rain chances

The storm system we've been tracking for several days is still impacting our weather.

Fortunately this time it's less rain and more wind.

Rain is already spreading into Kern County Friday evening.

The first wave of rain should wrap up by around 9PM, with another chance for showers mainly after midnight.

Saturday will start off dry for most, but another round of showers and possibly a weak thunderstorm will develop in the afternoon lasting into the early evening.

The final bit of rain will fall early Sunday, just some light sprinkles as moisture is trapped up against the mountains to our south.

Skies will clear and we'll be in for dry weather by Sunday afternoon.

A change we'll see after the storm passes on Sunday is much cooler temperatures.

Valley highs will only be around 60°!

Heading into next we'll be in for calmer conditions, but depending on the amount of rain that falls this weekend, we could see some fog develop.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

