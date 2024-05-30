Watch Now
Parts of Kern County hitting 100° Thursday

The sun shines brightly over Kern County, and warm weather is in store for the entire upcoming week.
Posted at 5:34 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 20:34:05-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — It's another sunny day in Kern County, and the warm weather is here to stay for the next week.

Today, Wednesday, Bakersfield reached a high of 88°, and while it was warm, the valley will experience even hotter temperatures in the coming days.

Expect highs in the upper 90s, possibly reaching triple digits.

Tomorrow, Thursday, desert areas may hit 100°, while mountain communities will have warmer but more comfortable temperatures in the high 80’s lower 90s.

With Kern County heating up, remember to stay cool, stay hydrated, and do your best to beat the heat.

