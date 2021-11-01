Passing clouds keep conditions cool

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Areas of dense fog will form in the San Joaquin Valley early this morning, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

We'll see some sunshine through the passing clouds today as a cold front sweeps over Northern California. It will fall apart as it comes over Kern County later today, so we don't have a good chance to see showers out of this latest system. But enjoy the passing clouds and good air quality as Bakersfield climbs to a seasonal high of 71, with the low 70s in the Kern River Valley and Kern Desert too, and the low 60s in Tehachapi with the mid-60s in Frazier Park.

A ridge of high pressure builds over the state tomorrow, moving toward Nevada on Wednesday, keeping our conditions mostly sunny and just above average with highs in the low to mid-70s here in the valley.

A cold front will once again sweep over Northern California on Thursday, bringing most of its rain north of Kern County. We'll benefit from fresh westerly winds and cooler ocean air coming onshore, with a dip to the low 70s that afternoon and then the upper 60s Friday into Saturday.

A warming trend is once again expected this weekend with building high pressure on Sunday, taking us back to seasonal and sunny 70s heading into early next week.

