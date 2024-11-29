Patches of dense fog possible early on Black Friday

Happy Friday, Kern County. We're tracking patches of dense fog in the valley communities this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon for the entire San Joaquin Valley. Give yourself extra time to get somewhere if you're driving early this morning. Use low beams, leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles and take it slow.

Other than the fog, we don't have a lot going on in our weather heading into the weekend. Our temperatures are right around seasonal average with calm conditions. Have a great Friday and a nice weekend.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 59 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 56

Arvin: 60

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 63 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 61

Wofford Heights: 62

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 60 by the afternoon.

California City: 61

Ridgecrest: 61

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 53 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 53

Pine Mountain Club: 57

