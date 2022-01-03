Patchy dense fog seeps into the valley tonight

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Patchy dense fog creeps into the valley tonight. As the night continues the fog may become more dense resulting in a moderate to high transportation risk across several highways.

According to the National Weather Service those highways include but are not limited to: Highway 198, Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 52, and Highway 99 north of Delano.

For those who must drive in the fog tonight turn on your headlights, never use your high beams, leave plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you and last but not lease take it slow, only pass another vehicle if absolutely necessary.

Bakersfield saw a high of 55 today but nights remain in the 30s.

Tomorrow we will experience areas of frost before 8am with light winds in the afternoon from the northwest.

Temperature are expected to remain seasonal throughout the week. Our air quality is still in the moderate range at 78 which means no burning unless registered.