Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend

There will be clear skies this weekend which means a better chance to view the Perseid meteor shower!

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best meteor showers to catch yearly, and is in full peak this weekend.

The perseids appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeast sky, but really can be seen across the whole sky.

A good tip to catch a clearer view of the meteor shower is to go in the darker areas with less light pollution. The darker the sky the better chance you'll view the shower.

The meteor showers peak will be on Sunday but shooting starts will be visible Saturday night as well.

Temperatures are looking to drop into the 90's starting Monday in the valley communities. The mountain communities will be experiencing cooler temperatures throughout their forecast as well, staying in the upper 80's to upper 90's.

